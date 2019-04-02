The Grand 1894 Opera House will host its 24th annual Grand Kids Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday between 20th and 23rd streets on Postoffice Street in Galveston.
This exciting, one-of-a-kind event is free to attend — and what fun you, your family and friends are sure to have. Set to take place in Galveston's Cultural Arts District in historic downtown Galveston, the festival will feature over 40 hands-on arts and craft exhibits and booths, Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of “Snow Queen” — live on stage at The Grand, student choirs, dance groups, musicians, professional family entertainment, a story-telling tent, petting zoo, inflatables, puppeteers, and a “grand” variety of food and beverages to enjoy… and that's just the beginning.
New this year: The Grammy-winning blues artist, Michael Dyson, who portrays Mr. Blue Shoes; The Crescent Circus acrobatics team from New Orleans; and the Circus Chicken Dog from Austin.
The Grand Kids Festival is recognized as the “largest free art-focused children's event held on the Gulf Coast." Come enjoy the fun.
Sarah Piel
Festival director
The Grand 1894 Opera House
