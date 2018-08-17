In response to the guest column by Kenneth Shelton (“Galveston has always been the Island of Miracles,” The Daily News, Aug. 16): What a positive depiction of the “inhabitants” of Galveston Island. I was delighted to see the Galveston Symphony Orchestra included in Shelton’s list of recent “miracles” and agree wholeheartedly with him.
What was a little puzzling, however, was that he further said that Galveston “needs to add culture — art, classical music ...” Well, we have classical music, and have had it for almost 40 years through the Galveston Symphony Orchestra.
I invite you to join us this coming season to enjoy the outstanding classical music, our maestro, Trond Saeverud, and world-class musicians. They all do, indeed, contribute to the “art” of Galveston. You’ll be captivated by the quality of our musicians and conductor.
Come join us for fine classical music on Sundays at The Grand 1894 Opera House. Tickets are available at the box office and will be available soon on our website. First-time season tickets come as a special, buy one get one free, that is, two for the price of one!
Elizabeth "Bets" Anderson, President
Galveston Symphony Orchestra Board
