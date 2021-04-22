The letter by Matt Fondren concerning the increase in property values hit a nerve with me ("2021 appraisals are long on greed, short on sense," The Daily News, April 21). From what I hear, the valuations are way beyond normal increases.
Mine increased over 210 percent even though there has been no improvements made in over 15 years. The editor put a disclaimer about local politician's aren't to blame. However, the state legislation controls the whole process; therefore, they can address this issue.
If so many people are pointing fingers, why doesn't the paper publish the way the valuations system works?
Personally, I think, it's a workaround to still get tax money and "elect me because I'm lowering the tax rate" ploy. Think it's a matter of time when this all will catch up to us and the economy will really suffer.
John Dupla
League City
Editor's note: The editor didn't claim "local politician's aren't to blame." The note on that letter said the Galveston County Commissioners Court doesn't oversee the Galveston Central Appraisal District, which is just a fact, no matter who's to blame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.