Can we talk about the safety on the seawall? Lives have been lost — and more to come I'm sure.
Is it illegal to make a U-turn on the seawall? Signage was painted on the blacktop street. A circle with a diagonal bar drawn through the word U-turn. I drive down the seawall daily and usually see someone parked on top of the signage about to make a U-turn. Is this a launch site to make a U-turn or what? I see police drive by and not enforce someone making a U-turn. Is it illegal or not? If so, why isn't it enforced?
I'm sure the signage all down the seawall cost someone a lot of money to have no positive results.
Charlie Hansen
Jamaica Beach
