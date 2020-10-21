In response to the story ("Maskless voters can't be turned away, Galveston County judge orders," The Daily News, Oct. 17): It's a matter of responsibility and care for others to wear a mask while voting. What kind of person wouldn’t want to protect others who are exercising their precious right to vote from possibly non-symptomatic but infected fellow voters?
Even if you don’t care to protect yourself, please think about your community.
Cheryl Watson
Galveston
