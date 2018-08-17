Barbara Thompson Myles was a 40-year Galveston ISD educator, who was memorialized Aug. 11 in Galveston. Barbara was educated in Galveston and finished from Central High School in 1966. In total, Barbara spent over 52 years in the district.
Barbara worked through the district to ultimately become assistant principal at her beloved Central School. There are constants in her life. She expected excellence, was focused on the greater good and aware of who she was and where she fit in. Barbara got things done and was not apologetic for doing what she believed was beneficial for students and all concerned.
As a classmate, a fond memory was when she campaigned in high school for president of student council. There was a rumor that she was not friendly and only speaking to get votes. In an assembly campaign speech she reminded them of the rumor and then stated, "If i have not been speaking to you, I am not eating any cheese now." She won the election.
My point is that we should all be like Barbara. We should use our talents, be who we are, embrace each other for the greater good and not be apologetic for doing so. Job well done. RIP Barbara.
David O'Neal
Galveston
