Well, well, well ... I may be losing it — or not.
Recently, after a very late breakfast, lyrics to a tune popped into my head. I started to sing it but I couldn't recall all the words. The tune was fuzzy, so I continued to work on it until I got it. The lyrics that I recalled were: "Like Jack Horner in a corner, could go nowhere but what do I care, I'm saving my love for you."
Do you know the name of this song? It's "Ain't Misbehavin'."
I'm suggesting you look up the song; watch the video, it's fun; then read the lyrics, which say in part: "I'm saving my love for my relatives, friends, neighbors and people I don't even know."
The other strange thing about this song is that it was written in 1929 during the Great Depression. So, "No one to talk to, all by myself, no one to walk with, but I'm happy on a shelf, ain't misbehavin', I'm savin' my love for you."
Could this be the anthem for this pandemic?
Lydia Miller
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.