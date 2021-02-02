We all saw Ted Cruz recently actively subvert the will of the people, his constituents included, by attempting to overturn a lawfully decided election and gleefully incite the brief (yet lethal) insurrection.
His violent rhetoric and attacks on our democracy don't represent Texas. He must resign.
It's been clear for quite some time that he has and will continue to put his own political ambitions ahead of everything else, including his family. His latest move is no different.
While he fails to perform his most basic of duties (representing the people of Texas), this clear behavioral trend of lusting after power for power's sake is very dangerous. A person that doesn't maintain their responsibilities or their own morals and ethics is dangerous to all — even their supporters.
Cruz must be held accountable. Sure, there's a cold comfort in the failure of the insurrection and the tried-and-true mechanisms of American democracy successfully operating, but we must not falter from our duty to hold everyone, especially our elected representatives, accountable.
We must not set a precedent of willful ignorance of these types of acts and must actively ensure the successful continuation of the American experiment. Demand his resignation.
Sam Pedrotty
League City
(1) comment
Gee Sam, you really don't know what you're writing about!
All Ted Cruz did was ask for an audit.
Now compare that to the times Democrats challenged the Electoral votes in 1969, 2001, 2005 and 2017.
In 2005 it was Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi who challenged.
If you want to replace him, run someone against him who is financed by Texans, not the Hollywood elite and who doesn't threaten to take Texans' guns away.
If Sam's rant is typical of the Democrat Party, Ted Cruz has nothing to worry about.
