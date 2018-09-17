I got a kick out of reading the letter by John Hatch expressing a desire for fair and unbiased reporting ("For truth, tune out mainstream media, except Fox," The Daily News, Sept. 13).
However, it seems that reporting is only fair if it is aligned with his viewpoint. The writer seems to think that the reporting is unfair to President Trump because the news organizations keep pointing out the untruths and exaggerations that he releases every time he has news for the country.
If Trump would stop claiming everything is the biggest, greatest, best in history, the news organizations could only report the facts instead of having to fact check everything he says.
Thanks to Hatch who stated that for the real news — watch only Fox News. That brought a real smile to my face. I hope he had his tongue planted deep in his cheek because everyone knows that Fox is tilted to the far right, just like CNN is tilted to the far left. Most of the other news organizations are planted in the middle.
Galveston County Daily News, keep reporting the news for the rest of us.
Keith Hoogterp
League City
