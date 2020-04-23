In response to the editorial by Leonard Woolsey ("Daily News launches local business stimulus program," The Daily News, April 23): What a great offer being made to our local business owners by The Daily News.
As islanders, we're accustomed to standing strong together after hurricanes. Those we can see come and go. We build back bigger, better and stronger. With the pandemic, the structural damage isn't present. The havoc is in our daily lives and routines. It will take years for our family-owned local businesses, including The Daily News, to recover.
In conclusion, please follow the guidelines of our local leaders. The beach isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The leaders, local businesses, friends, family and loved ones don't want us going anywhere. Please wear a mask in public.
Stay prayed up and continue to support our local businesses.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
