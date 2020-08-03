As we approach the November election, there will be pros and cons from all three political parties.
Fortunately, I live by George Washington’s words and belong only to the patriots of America party. That's where there's no such thing as being faithful to a political party.
Anyone with any sense of intelligence can see that comments lean toward a party preference. You can’t change one’s mind when they make a negative comment about the “other" party, but what you can do is research the facts and come to your own conclusion.
If you really care about "all" Americans, then you will make the right decision when you enter the voting booth.
George Laiacona
Galveston
"If you really care about "all" Americans, then you will make the right decision when you enter the voting booth."
Its a little too late at that point. Preparation is key. If I can take a lesson from Joe Biden's career and plagiarize an article:
"Republican political theory of the day held that empires and monarchies could thrive without an educated populace. Indeed, kings and nobles could better dominate and dazzle the ignorant and credulous. But republics depended on a broad electorate of common men, who, to keep their new rights, had to protect them with attentive care. These citizens, theorists insisted, needed to cultivate a special character known as “virtue”: the precious capacity to transcend their diverse self-interests by favoring the common good of the political community. If everyone merely pursued his private interest, a republic would succumb to the perverse synergy of demagogues and tyrants. To override the selfishness assumed to be innately human, people had to be taught the value of virtue. Thomas Jefferson noted, “I have looked on our present state of liberty as a short-lived possession, unless the mass of the people could be informed to a certain degree.”
-https://theamericanscholar.org/the-virtue-of-an-educated-voter/#.XyjM1yhKjIU
As I've written here before, in our modern Internet age, no one has the right to be uninformed. At the very least, every voter should read the platforms of each party, And not just the national party, but the state party platforms - you'd be surprised how different they can be. Know what you're voting for.
Whoever wins in November, or next July, or whenever we're allowed to have the election, you will be stuck with them for the next four years. Take a couple of hours and go to the source material. Biden's website has hours and hours of interviews and speeches. Whitehouse.gov has every spew that Trump has ever spewed in the past four years. I suppose this mysterious third party has something similar.
Turn off the TV talking heads who want to do your thinking for you. Go through each platform bullet and ask yourself, do I want this? Is this important to me? Is this my vision of America?
Then get out and vote. Vote as early as you can, especially if you plan on voting by mail.
"The first duty of a man is to think for himself." - Jose Marti
Enjoyed the letter and the reply. You are so very correct that candidates at the local, state and national level in the same party can have different platforms and agendas. I consider myself an independent voter and have never voted a straight ticket. There are things I admire about some candidates and absolutely loathe about others. I feel both parties have forgotten that the working men and women of this country are what keeps it going. So I vote accordingly.
Bailey, if you cite the source that's not plagiarism.
Excellent response, Mr. Jones.
“Jose Marti’s quote is God given. He gives us our rights, not the government.
