My wife and I are running out of time and options. We have a child who has chronic asthma going into the second grade in Friendswood.
If she so much as gets a cold, it usually means a hospital stay with breathing treatment or a late night visit from the Friendswood EMS.
When she gets sick, her breathing becomes very, very difficult.
Up to this point, we've filled out all the necessary paperwork, crossed all the Ts and dotted all the Is, but our main concern is the lack of classroom accommodations for children with asthma.
The Americans with Disabilities Act requires accommodations for children with asthma, and throwing them into a room full of unmasked students and teachers isn't the kind of accommodations I have in mind during a worldwide pandemic.
I'm going to ask, on behalf of all children with asthma, that separate classrooms be available with children required to wear masks on account of medical disabilities.
I've already contacted the ADA about it, and if needed, I will be contacting every pro bono lawyer in Houston to take care of it.
Jon Tucker
Friendswood
(1) comment
Your child can still wear a mask but there are other things that may arise you should be aware of:
"COVID-19 and Asthma Tool Kit for Kids"
https://www.aafa.org/media/2710/covid-19-and-asthma-toolkit-for-schools.pdf
