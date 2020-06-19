Mark Stevens' commentary ("You can fight back against homeowners association," The Daily News, June 17) was unsatisfying. Yes, there are serious problems with many boards, but his solution to just "vote them out" isn't practical.
Too often those on the board are the only persons in the building who will take the job and can do the job. In my old self-managed condo, in which I served on the board as president, we three board members were the only ones in the 11 units who spoke and read English, including legal English because there's a lot of that; could still hear; were computer literate and enjoyed enough leisure time for the extremely challenging job.
There was no one else to elect and to serve — the rest were too elderly and fragile or non-English speakers. And what a job.
A board member must make huge decisions on roofing, plumbing, lawn maintenance, bill collection and too often family counseling. In the past, courts were kind to boards regarding liability should the board err, but things have changed.
Your best bet? Honestly, avoid buying a condo unless you thoroughly vet the board and the resident population or you could be in for a rough ride.
Janet Baker
Santa Fe
