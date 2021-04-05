I can't believe the city poured concrete in the middle of 27th Street on Seawall Boulevard. Crews blocked the emergency lane with concrete. Now ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and the beach patrol will not be able to get through in heavy traffic in the summertime, not to mention ruining it for the Mardi Gras beach parades.
This needs to be corrected before there's a bad accident.
Who gave the city permission to take up three parking spaces on the south side of the street when there's a shortage of parking and the tourists are already starting to park in the neighborhood?
I would also like to know why they put the no parking signs on the north side of the seawall, eliminating more parking spaces from 26th to 39th streets along the seawall.
Bobo Conde
Galveston
