I think that it was Will Rogers who quipped, “All I know is what I read in the newspaper.”
The only newspaper my wife, Carole, and I subscribe to is The Galveston County Daily News. I guess that’s why we didn’t know the statistics cited in the editor's note appended to my guest column ("It seems police arrested more Capitol rioters," The Daily News, Jan. 23).
We hadn’t seen them in The Daily News before that, but we did see the statistics on the citations made for the Capitol building riots promptly after they were made.
However, I’m going to take the advice of another famous quip, “Don’t pick a fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel.”
Frank Bowser
Galveston
Editors note: The George Floyd protests, and rioting, occurred over weeks in a dozen or more cities. The Daily News published numerous wire stories about them, many of which mentioned arrests and charges. The Capitol riot happened on a single day in one place, and we published wire service articles about it. Given the simple difference in scope and time, it's no surprise you might have had to look harder to find a tally of the former. That said, neither was particularly hard to find.
