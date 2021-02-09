You did the residents of Galveston County a great disservice by printing a letter by Gary Miller proclaiming the conservation evolution (“The conservative evolution of America continues,” The Daily News, Feb. 6-7).
What has been happening isn’t an evolution but rather a disintegration of the Republican Party. A party that’s no longer guided by the ideology on which it was founded. Its leaders now follow the whims of extremists, conspiracy theorists and racists.
The Republican Party has been hijacked by these groups who now believe they’re Republicans when the “true” Republicans are the people they’re calling Republican in Name Only.
They’re led by a would-be autocrat who would make the United States a fascist nation instead of a democracy. He tried to steal an election he lost by 7-plus million votes. His followers believe the true winner cheated. They claim that the winners are a corrupt minority when in fact they themselves are part of a dying party that wants to hold onto power so badly that it cheats, gerrymanders districts and disenfranchises voters.
Here's to the time when these people calling themselves Republicans go away, and the true Republicans that are now called RINOs can take back control of their party.
Alvin McCurley
Friendswood
(3) comments
RINOS bray ike Democrat Donkeys while Conservatives pray.
Good luck with that. Gary Miller is the future of the Republican Party. You need only look at the vast majority of Republican elected officials to see that. From the Tea Party to the T(rump) Party, it's been a steady move away from principled conservatism to bat [censored] crazy.
Alvin McCurley, the Republican Party was not "hijacked". Those in office WON at the primaries. Notice Republicans won ALL the November 2018 and 2020 contested elections. I guess you were on the LOSING side.[rolleyes]
