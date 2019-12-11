It's interesting to read comments whether to shop from your couch or get out and support our local businesses. One person sees no reason to go from store to store, others don't want to pay to park, while some want to make Amazon a bigger billon dollar company.
A suggestion is to go online and search for local stores selling what one is looking for and go to that local store. Then enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and face time with an actual human being in an actual store.
In reading the actual paper every day, perhaps our local stores could advertise in our local paper. I don't see that type of advertising unless one needs a hearing aid or some other medical need. The big box stores fill my Sunday paper, but where are my local stores advertising?
As a full-time working person in a stressful position, it's refreshing to go downtown and walk The Strand, hopefully see Truffles back, enjoy the courtesy by store owners/employees and taste the food and desserts by locals.
What a wonderful world we live in and what a blessing it is to live on an island.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
