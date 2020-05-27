National parks across America are national treasures that conserve our landscapes, share our history and our culture. As governments slowly begin reopening, so does the need for people to get outside.
There's no better place to go than our parks, but what you don’t see is that many of our parks are experiencing a backlog of repairs known as deferred maintenance. The deferred maintenance cost in Texas is about $157 million.
The good news is the U.S. Senate introduced the Great American Outdoors Act, S. 3422, which would dedicate $6.5 billion for the next five years to address these backlog issues including repairs to roads, bridges, waterlines and other infrastructures that are crumbling. Congress last addressed infrastructure needs in our national parks when Dwight Eisenhower was president.
The Great American Outdoors Act has 59 bipartisan co-sponsors, and even President Donald J. Trump “tweeted” his support.
COVID-19 stopped the U.S. economy almost overnight. Passage of the Great American Outdoors Act would not only fix our parks, but it would also create thousands of infrastructure jobs. I hope the Lone Star state’s two U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, will support this.
W. Brad Boney
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.