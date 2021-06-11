Calling all Galvestonians to the city’s newest play area. The 83rd Street Dog Recreation Area officially opens at 11 a.m. Monday.
The play area exceeds the vision and concept I had while on council for a new amenity for District 6 residents and all of Galveston. Finished before I left council, it was literally waiting for the grass to grow before scheduling the opening.
There are over 5 acres of play space, water and washing stations, with benches and picnic tables.
I thank the city staff for embracing the concept and working so hard to make this a reality. I thank the Galveston Independent School District for allowing its land to be used for this wonderful asset.
I thank the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy for the trees that have been planted in the play area for beauty and shade. Many of the trees planted were donated in memory of loved ones.
Come and enjoy our new play area. Bring your well-mannered doggies out for a romp. The area will be open from dawn to dusk. There's also generous space outside the fencing if you just want to sit in the shade.
Jackie Cole
Galveston
