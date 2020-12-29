I was pleased to see the front-page article ("City hopes new manager, committee ramp up recycling,” The Daily News, Dec. 25) about recycling.
I make a biweekly trip to Galveston's recycling center and decided not to have curbside recycling — I'm well over 65 years of age — for a couple of reasons: I almost always see someone I know and we "catch up," and it’s convenient to stop there when I shop at one of the nearby stores, like Target.
But, here’s the negative side: getting back on Broadway or even heading south on 61st Street is a pain. The traffic lights take so long that we almost always have to sit through two or three cycles. Perhaps a “back way to Broadway” route could be worked out for the recycling patrons. Just a thought.
E. T. "Bets" Anderson
Galveston
