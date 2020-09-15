I’m writing this letter with disgust about what’s going on in this country.
I’m an 84-year-old citizen who has seen a lot of ups and downs in this country, but this has gone too far.
Everyone has an idea who is financing these criminals, and it’s the billionaires who are giving the money to people in the lower bracket to disburse the money so it can’t be traced back to them.
They are paying for transportation, food, places to stay and paying them in cash.
There has to be a way to trace this money back to the “big boys.”
You stop the money, and you will stop the violent protesters.
Charlie H. Keleman
Texas City
(1) comment
How do I get some of this money. I'd gladly protest for a fee!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.