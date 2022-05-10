Women should be making decisions about their bodies By DAVID DUMAS May 10, 2022 49 min ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the verge of reversing Roe v. Wade.If this happens, it will be up to the states to determine if abortion will be legal. If this is the case, then the question of legality should be left up to the voters and not the morons in Austin.For me, this matter should be left up to women voters and not men, since it's women that have babies regardless of what men feel about abortion.David DumasGalveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Carlos Ponce May 10, 2022 9:32pm "Women should be making decisions about their bodies "And the baby screams "WHAT ABOUT MY BODY?"A clear overwhelming number of pregnancies resulting in abortion were the result of CONSENSUAL sex.NOT rape, NOT incest, NOT because of the health of the "mother", NOT because of the health of the child. Pregnancy is a consequence of sexual activity. If a man and woman don't want to have a baby refrain from sex. Why kill a baby? Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAs traffic jam continues, tolls waived at San Luis PassState plans closure, demolition of I-45 bridge near Tiki IslandGalveston County's final election results are inInterstate 45 to be reduced to single lanes this weekendThree injured in crash on Galveston seawall charged in 'jugging' schemeTraffic-stopping I-45 bridge work forces changes in commutes, commerceLine of cruise passengers in Galveston stretches for blocksKen Clark, longtime Galveston County commissioner, dies at 58Here are the council and school district winners around Galveston CountyWoman, child found dead in motel swimming pool in Galveston CollectionsLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaLeague City hosts annual music festival and barbecue cook-offIn Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0In Focus: Astros walk-off the Tigers 3-2The Grand holds annual Kids FestivalIn Focus: Astros 4, Mariners 0In Focus: Astros 3, Tigers 2In Focus: Astros 7, Mariners 2Galveston County Fair & Rodeo continues CommentedQuestion of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (98) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (20) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (18) State should do more for our public schools (18) Galveston's long vacation rental debate shifts to a deeper question (16) In Galveston County, homeowners lament another round of sharp value increases (14)
(1) comment
"Women should be making decisions about their bodies "
And the baby screams "WHAT ABOUT MY BODY?"
A clear overwhelming number of pregnancies resulting in abortion were the result of CONSENSUAL sex.
NOT rape, NOT incest, NOT because of the health of the "mother", NOT because of the health of the child. Pregnancy is a consequence of sexual activity. If a man and woman don't want to have a baby refrain from sex. Why kill a baby?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.