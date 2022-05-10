The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the verge of reversing Roe v. Wade.

If this happens, it will be up to the states to determine if abortion will be legal. If this is the case, then the question of legality should be left up to the voters and not the morons in Austin.

For me, this matter should be left up to women voters and not men, since it's women that have babies regardless of what men feel about abortion.

David Dumas

Galveston

Carlos Ponce

"Women should be making decisions about their bodies "

And the baby screams "WHAT ABOUT MY BODY?"

A clear overwhelming number of pregnancies resulting in abortion were the result of CONSENSUAL sex.

NOT rape, NOT incest, NOT because of the health of the "mother", NOT because of the health of the child. Pregnancy is a consequence of sexual activity. If a man and woman don't want to have a baby refrain from sex. Why kill a baby?

