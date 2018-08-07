Respect is earned — not given. This is to address the obvious issues with the news media's credibility in reporting the news. For too long, the media has caused chaos with their inflammatory half truths, outright lies and using their public platform to try and slant hot-button issues a certain way. Freedom is a precious thing and when it is abused all suffer.
In days past, when a newspaper, TV station or radio station wanted to comment on something, a disclaimer would be issued that this was an editorial comment and not necessarily the opinion of the media. Now it is OK to add things to already unbalanced events to further the unrest and damage.
The trust that was given to the media is tarnished. One can only imagine how the intelligent people in other countries see us as a people divided by this bunch of public leeches. Wake up America, stop allowing those who do not even have the credentials to be reporters to control anything — much less people's attitudes and actions.
Gaylon Ray
Texas City
