Let’s see. Speculative beachfront mega-developments carving up our island’s most important asset? Or real improvements addressing our most critical needs such as drainage and flood control?
I believe District 5 city council candidate Carol Hollaway, a flood prevention and drainage control financial professional, sees the importance of projects that benefit each of our family’s needs and investments. I don’t think her opponent does. A telltale case in point is the planning commission members’ vote on Porretto Beach. John Paul Listowski, a developer, voted to relinquish long-held city easements making privately owned beachfront land worth $6 million and salable to a possible developer. Carol voted not to give away those city easements for a speculative project that would benefit just a few, not the many.
Let’s see. Spend our time, resources and efforts carving up our remaining prime beachfront to benefit a few? Or focus our time, resources and efforts on drainage and flood control and other critical needs benefitting us all?
I believe Carol Hollaway has shown she better understands our collective needs, sees a better future and knows better what our focus should be in getting us all there. Remember to early vote or vote June 16.
Stan Obloy
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.