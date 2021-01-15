In this era of rampant conspiracy theories that led to the sickening spectacle of the Jan. 6 attack on our nation's Capitol, it's irresponsible for Norman Pappous to propose that the Chinese manufactured the novel coronavirus ("World leaders are giving China a pass on COVID-19," The Daily News, Jan. 12).
This is a widely derided hoax that the worldwide scientific community has condemned as false. This disease is a classic zoonotic infection.
Pappous should talk to Drs. Richard Rupp and Megan Berman at the University of Texas Medical Branch. They're running the Pfizer/medical branch vaccine trial. They can enlighten you.
"It's better to light a candle, than to curse the darkness."
Tim Tobin
Galveston
