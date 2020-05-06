In response to the commentary by David Michael Smith ("Trump has proven he's unfit to lead the nation," The Daily News, May 2): I think readers of this commentary can do without Smith's reference here. I think this is his political opinion and we can choose to read it and we can choose to believe it, but how positive is this to a frightened world and those who have lost loved ones? Also, to those that are taking care of the sick and all others keeping us safe, bringing and serving us food etc.?
In my opinion, he's using this evil virus as a political jab at our president. I suggest Smith get a shave and haircut as soon as shops are open and keep his negative writings to political opinions pages.
Bettie Bennett
Galveston
Editor's note: The column at issue here was on the Commentary page, which is an opinion page.
