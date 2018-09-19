Right-wing fear mongers across Texas are making wild, false accusations against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic congressman from El Paso running for U.S. Senate.
I'm an Army veteran, and Beto is one of Congress's biggest supporters of veterans. He wants dark money out of our politics. He's met with real people in all 254 Texas counties to find out what "they" want. O'Rourke is a fourth-generation Texan of Irish descent who's been called "Beto" since childhood. He's "never" represented himself as Hispanic.
El Paso area Hispanics know he's not Hispanic, but sent him to Washington to fight for "them" — not the rich and powerful whose corporations and PACS control our government. Every day in public speeches, Beto honors our flag, praises law enforcement, and calls for a return to government of true American values.
Anyone who says different is a liar.
Desperate Ted Cruz supporters actually are spreading lies about Beto, using words like jihadist and Nazi in reference to him. "These" people are the dangerous political fanatics in our state. Please ignore them.
Early voting begins Oct. 22.
Marie Westmoreland
Galveston
