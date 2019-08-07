Texas City’s African American Historical Cultural Park, on the corner of Third Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North, is now open to the public from dawn to dusk.
The park commemorates the original Southside community of African Americans, who lived south of Texas Avenue from 10th Street to Bay Street and from Texas Avenue North to Fourth Avenue South. Artifacts, pictures, history, plaques and a full-length statue of Martin Luther King Jr. are all on display.
If you, any of your ancestors or present family went to Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, First Missionary Baptist Church, Galilee United Methodist church, Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ, Greater Macedonia Baptist Church or Mt. Paran Baptist Church, your artifacts are welcome.
If you went to Booker T. Washington School, or you’re one of the 504 families that once lived in that area, or had relatives that had a business in the old community, your pictures, history and artifacts are also welcome for our historical park.
For information, contact Lynn Ray Ellison, 281-534-4141, or Hazel Mays, 409-359-3388.
