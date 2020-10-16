Roger Quiroga has been our mayor in the past and the island blossomed under his leadership. Under Roger’s leadership:
• The abandoned Galvez Mall was turned into a very nice shopping strip.
• A beautiful convention center on Seawall Boulevard came to fruition and now brings conventions, people and money into our economy.
• Many cruise ships started coming into the Port of Galveston, bringing people and money into our community.
• A large, new Kroger’s grocery store replaced a trailer park on the seawall.
• The residents of Galveston got a reduction in property taxes.
• The fire and police departments received salary raises.
The island felt revitalized and became a better place to live. It's going to take a lot of work, expertise and experience to bring our city back to the prosperous and affordable place we know it can be.
While all the candidates are good, it's clear that we need a strong, knowledgeable and experienced leader. Roger Quiroga is the only mayoral candidate that can provide us the leadership we need so that our city thrives again. Please make the right choice and vote for Roger Quiroga for mayor of Galveston.
Sharla Kimbrough
Galveston
