Are we going to be the next group to be interred in concentration camps by President Trump?
The right-leaning Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s travel ban. The first version had only Muslim-majority countries. His third try he threw in North Korea and Venezuela so it would make it appear he was not discriminating against Muslims.
In March 2018, President Trump ordered the Pentagon “Transgender troops who are currently in the United States military may remain in the ranks, the Pentagon could require them to serve according to their gender at birth.” And, “transgender persons who require or have undergone gender transition are disqualified from military service.”
President Trump is attempting to get rid of the Constitution. First Amendment speech, fake news, no free press. Sixth Amendment criminal prosecutions, no judges or courts.
Wasn’t this similar what happened up to, and during, World War II? Dividing the masses and chipping away rights — and no one will notice. If I didn’t get the facts right or you don’t agree, I’ll just write another piece tomorrow.
We have to stop this. Make sure that you are registered to vote. If you are registered, make sure your address matches you ID — and vote.
Domenico Nuckols
Galveston
