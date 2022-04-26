The proposed bond funds will replace outdated, inefficient facilities. Bond funds are separate from regular maintenance and operations funds for salaries, benefits, utilities, etc. A "yes" vote conserves resources for teacher compensation and operating expenses.
Students learn very differently today using technology that cannot simply be added to inadequate infrastructure — power supply and wiring, heating and cooling, communications capabilities — and failing exostructure, the building itself.
These bonds provide buildings designed and constructed to incorporate money-saving energy efficiency, security measures and systems for teaching and learning that are state of the art.
Since I attended Ball High School (class of ’66), only Ball, Austin and Central haven't been replaced. Ball is the only school all students attend. Even after facelifts and additions, it’s still old, outdated and inadequate.
Only one of my grandchildren might still be around to benefit from the new school, the new stadium or swim center, so I’m voting "yes" for your children and grandchildren and to express the regard I have for our youngsters and the educators who prepare them to be the future of our island.
All the lipstick in Texas won’t transform current facilities into what our students, faculty and administrators need and deserve. Vote "yes."
