In regards to The Daily News' question of the week on whether it's time for bars to be allowed to reopen and restaurants to be able to open back up to full capacity: I say keep it at 50 percent.
If Walmart is open, why shouldn't bars and cruising be open as well?
No difference if you're drinking a cocktail at a restaurant bar, so why can't you drink at a bar? It's the same drink.
Shirley Esparza
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.