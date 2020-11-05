In response to the editorial ("No matter who wins, let's lose the Electoral College," The Daily News, Nov. 4): What are you thinking? Without this the small states, which are many, will not be counted. So, why should they vote?
Another Democrat ploy to have New York and California rule all of us.
I’m disappointed in my newspaper.
Clyde Holt
League City
Don't blame the newspaper, Clyde. Editors have the right to express their thoughts on the op-ed page even with a jejune column like "No matter who wins, let's lose the Electoral College". It gives the rest of us an opportunity to expose the fallacies in this ill-conceived concept.
