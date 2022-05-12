In response to Greg Sindelar's column ("Don't believe left-wing elites about academic tenure," The Daily News, May 11) about academics being equal to miscreants, who dare ask him to examine his biases and act to ameliorate racism in the United States, I say, Sindelar didn't learn much in college, did he?
You aren't supposed to poll your own group and act as though they're the pulse of our society. Logic is paramount, and an agreed upon set of facts is necessary to examine logical premises.
Whether for history or engineers, starting without an agreed upon background or equation is dangerous.
College helps us with these necessities of living. Discussing slavery is necessary so that we can make our communities better. White people, academics don't ask you to be ashamed, we ask that you learn and act with commitment to strengthen our democracy and each other.
As for tenure, Sindelar has no facts that will pass the smell test. Gaining tenure is a rigorous process, and at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, faculty are examined each year. We took student evaluations and complaints seriously and acted upon them, even firing fellow tenured academics. Difficult, but done. I tire of those who attack our public institutions, whether through insurrection or constant criticism of K-12 and colleges.
