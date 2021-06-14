James Templer’s commentary ("For democracy's sake, Banana Republicans must go," The Daily News, June 12-13) demonstrates the problem of imprecise language in political discussion.
I'm talking about misused terms describing our form of government in the United States.
First, we're a federal republic composed of several levels of government, which include city, county and state in Texas, then the national government over us and the other states. Second, we're a representative republic where there's no hereditary ruling family or class — although the permanent bureaucracy in Washington acts like one.
A republican form of government allows eligible people to vote at the various levels of government. When Templer and others say we're a democracy, they confuse a type of government with the right to vote and take part in government.
A true democratic government is where all eligible voters decide all issues. Using imprecise language about government confuses the issue and obscures the point: Templer wants Republicans voted out.
That's his right, but he ought not to use misleading language to describe the political process in the U.S. The modern Democratic Party is far from democratic in its outlook as you witness Templer’s comments about the Republican Party.
Joseph A. Pelto
Texas City
