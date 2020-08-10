With all the news programs and interviews being conducted from peoples’ dens and living rooms, has anyone floated the idea of remotely aired presidential debates? It's quite obvious the technology is there.
There are many positive aspects here: no treading on each other’s presentations by the candidates if only the speaker has an open mic; the ability of moderators to mute the mic of a speaker who insists on over-running his time allowance; no distracting audience interruptions; and perhaps even encourage the candidates to better express their views on issues instead of swiping at each other.
The voter might get more real information than from mud-slinging political ads. And most certainly, no COVID-19 worries related to large gatherings.
Anita Aldrich
Galveston
