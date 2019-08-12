President Trump accurately pointed out America’s most dangerous city, Baltimore, is infested with rats and Democrats. He left out the rest of that story. All great American cities run by Democrats are having the same problems. High crime, high taxes, failed and more expensive schools, failed city services, homelessness, declining populations and growing budget deficits.
How do Democrats keep control? With low turnout elections, usually around 10 percent, dominated by public school and city employees. Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore and San Francisco can be flipped blue to red by a 6 percent increase in voters angry at what Democrats did to their cities.
Gary Miller
Texas City
