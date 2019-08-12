President Trump accurately pointed out America’s most dangerous city, Baltimore, is infested with rats and Democrats. He left out the rest of that story. All great American cities run by Democrats are having the same problems. High crime, high taxes, failed and more expensive schools, failed city services, homelessness, declining populations and growing budget deficits.

How do Democrats keep control? With low turnout elections, usually around 10 percent, dominated by public school and city employees. Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore and San Francisco can be flipped blue to red by a 6 percent increase in voters angry at what Democrats did to their cities.

Gary Miller

Texas City

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription