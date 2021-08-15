When deciding on who to vote for in city council elections, I look at each candidate’s service record in our community, especially how effective they've been in serving.
Mary Branum has served and advocated successfully for neighborhood preservation in District 1 and beyond and has recently served as chairwoman of the city’s Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board and The Short Term Rental Owners Association, as well as volunteering for many local organizations and causes over the past 17 years.
Having served on multiple boards and committees with Branum, I can attest to her willingness to not only serve, but to her effectiveness in doing so. She takes on leadership roles in her service, never shying away from the extra work it takes to make an impact.
Branum is a small-business owner who understands fiscal responsibility, common sense management and she doesn’t play politics. She expresses her own opinions and does what's right for the community. District 1 would be in excellent hands with her as their representative.
Theresa Elliott
Galveston
