Satori School, a private day school serving children of Galveston County in prekindergarten through eighth grade, turns 40 years old next year.
On April 1, because of the pandemic and school closings, I was truly fearful that our school wouldn't be able to reach this remarkable and historic milestone. In stepped loan officer Josh Stover from Frost Bank in Galveston, who single-handedly walked me through the process of the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Plan.
When it funded, he called to let me know — I cried, and I think he did, too. Because of his exceptional dedication to service, as well as his colleague Vonetta Joseph and those wonderful drive-through tellers who literally came to my car to pick up the application and walk it to the bank, I will joyfully look forward to saying, “Happy 40th Birthday, Satori School.”
Claire Wilkins
Executive director, Satori School
Galveston
