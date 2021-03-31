Truly happy to see Galveston Mayor Craig Brown give Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver and Ball High graduate Mike Evans a key to the city; however, I saw both the mayor and Evans not wearing a mask and standing less than 6 feet apart during the celebration parade.
So, question: Do we no longer wear a mask at a sanctioned event, following the lead of our maskless mayor?
Judy Smith
La Marque
Editor's note: To the best of the photographer's recollection and based on out-take photos, Brown was wearing a mask before he began speaking at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.