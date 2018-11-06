With each passing year, the Lone Star Rally’s collective auditory assaults, flouting of traffic laws and unsafe motorcycling seems to worsen.
The bombardment of thundering, hyper-revved engines, plus the cacophony of amped up music provides lucky residents all the cozy appeal of life in a "Mad Max" sequel.
Sections 24-2 and 24-3 of the Galveston Code of Ordinances clearly spell out maximum permissible public sound levels, enforcement hours, permitting requirements and penalties for sound level infractions. In reviewing these ordinances, I find nothing that says a permitted event, whether the rally or others using music, are exempted from these requirements.
From where, exactly, does the authority arise to disregard these mass infractions, the same infractions that could cost an individual resident up to $500 any other time of the year?
I'm not anti-biker, having ridden motorcycles for 40 years. But the idea that economic vitality for Galveston requires turning downtown and the east end into bedlam every year is absurd. Can’t a sound level threshold be established and enforced for events lower than the ear-splitting barrage we're currently treated to without bankrupting our local economy? Or is this another case of visitors first, residents last?
Wayne Holt
Galveston
