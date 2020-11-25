I was a poll watcher for the Democratic Party at four locations during the recent election. I commend Galveston County and the actual poll workers. Everything I observed was performed quietly by people of goodwill acting in good faith.
I'm also an attorney and note that the Trump campaign’s bad faith tweeting and flailing has failed in the Pennsylvania federal court. The judge, Matthew Brann, formerly active in the Republican Party, the Federalist Society and the National Rifle Association (all conservative touchstones) was appointed by a president acting in good faith (how quaint) — Barack Obama.
If you read Brann’s actual opinion, your hope in the process of government and the justice system will be renewed. Brann dismissed Trump’s claims citing “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”
He stated that the Trump team’s legal argument “like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together … in an attempt to avoid controlling (legal) precedent.” He characterized Trump’s requested remedy (to disqualify 6.8 million votes) as “unhinged from the underlying (legal) right being asserted.”
In the end, it’s how many votes you get, not how many lies you tell, that counts — and justice knows the difference.
David Brakebill
Friendswood
The US 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals is now looking at Judge Matthew Brann’s ruling. It is hoped to be rejected at this level so it can go to the next level.
Rudy Giuliani 's team submitted the following statement:
“Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court. Although we fully disagree with this opinion, we’re thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly, rather than simply trying to run out the clock,” Trump campaign statement on Pennsylvania ruling stated. “We will be seeking an expedited appeal to the Third Circuit. There is so much evidence that in Pennsylvania, Democrats eliminated our opportunity to present 50 witnesses and other evidence that election officials blatantly ignored Pennsylvania’s law denying independent review.”
“Unfortunately, the censorship continues. We hope that the Third Circuit will be as gracious as Judge Brann in deciding our appeal one way or the other as expeditiously as possible. This is another case that appears to be moving quickly to the United States Supreme Court,” the statement added.
By the way, Judge Matthew Brann was appointed by Obama. Brann did label himself a Republican but Obama appointed judges with kindred beliefs.
Pennsylvania Court Judge Patricia McCullough:
“To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America, respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday."
https://www.scribd.com/document/485797248/620-MD-2020-Order-Nov-25
