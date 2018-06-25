I usually go along with whatever happens, but I have to put in my 2 cents worth on the new comic page along with quite a few other people.
I find that I am not enjoying or looking forward to the comic page anymore either. I would like to know how many people read for instance, Luann, Wallace the Brave, Heart of the City, and Rip Haywire, to name a few on the new page. I'm not finding anything funny or entertaining about any of those.
I miss Zits, Baby Blues, Hi & Lois, Mutts, just to name a few.
Please reconsider the choices you made. It seems you should have checked with your subscribers before making this change. I'm not going to threaten stopping the paper, but I'm not happy with your change.
Gene McCoy
Kemah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.