How could any person with an ounce of intelligence honestly believe banning the sale of firearms will end mass shootings?
Certain narcotic drugs have been made illegal to possess, so are there now no deaths attributed to illegal drugs and no selling of these drugs to our precious children?
Has driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs laws stopped the daily accidents and deaths attributed to driving under the influence?
Open your eyes. This country/world is occupied by many people who do not/will not adhere to laws and regulations. If you take firearms away from law-abiding people that will just leave them in the hands of those who don't care for the laws of the land.
Michael Sartor
La Marque
