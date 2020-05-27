On Saturday, the Central High School class of 1950 will commemorate its 70-year class reunion. There were 129 graduates in the class of 1950.
When the class of 1950 celebrated its 50-year reunion the class was recognized and received well wishes in the form of proclamations and letters from former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, State Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, State Reps. Craig Eiland and Patricia Gray, and former Mayor Roger "Bo" Quiroga.
Through the years, the members of the class of 1950 have distinguished themselves as outstanding citizens and valued members of their community. They in return paid tribute to their alma mater and acknowledged the staff and administrators’ influence in shaping their lives.
Central High School in Galveston was established in 1886 as the first high school for blacks in the state of Texas. The first graduating class was in 1903.
Congratulations, class of 1950.
Juanita Davis Jackson
Galveston
