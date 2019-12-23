As I was coming home recently one evening, there was a lot of traffic. Before I knew it, a vehicle darted out in front of me in the oncoming lane. I slammed on the brakes and swerved to the right of the road into the grass.
Everything in the vehicle went flying — and so would I have if it hadn't been for my seat belt holding me in place. I was able to keep control of the wheel and steer myself to safety.
I have to be honest and say I almost didn't wear that seat belt, but the good Lord above was watching over me. I said to myself, "If you have it — wear it." So, I did, and not a moment too soon.
We all can save our lives and someone else by just simply putting on our seat belt. It keeps you in track of where you are seated, and you’re able to maintain yourself.
I personally want to thank God for seat belts and sparing my and most likely someone else's life.
Terry Segura
Bacliff
