I'm a lifelong Texan, and I've never been more embarrassed.
Two weeks ago, I spent 64 hours in freezing weather without electricity. Not because deregulation failed, but because our state government failed to monitor the industry and adjust for climate change.
People died, and I still have no running water in my pre-1900 home because of burst pipes.
This week, Texas lifted COVID restrictions, including mask wearing. Not because we've conquered the virus, but because our pro-business governor put profits over Texans' lives.
We're the laughingstock of the nation and the world. God bless us.
Dennis Fulton
Galveston
(3) comments
[thumbup]
I agree with you. I am inclined to say I live on an island in the Gulf of Mexico!
[thumbup]
