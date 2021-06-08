A liberal think tank says the 2022 elections will be bright red. Predicting three states flipping blue to red, four or more Senate seats blue to red and at least 60 house seats blue to red.
The think tank listed reasons for voter anger such as uncontrolled illegal immigration; anti-socialism, as a pre-election majority has grown; excessive lockdowns by blue state governors; unions keeping schools closed and critical race theory being taught; wild pork spending creating inflation; loss of energy independence for a political dream; anger by citizens who witnessed election fraud; opposition to "woke,” formerly political correctness; and liberal attacks on police and military.
Gary Miller
Texas City
