Pat McGinnis, chairman of the Galveston County Republican Party, should consider that Donald Trump lost. If McGinnis wants to get into Galveston Island politics, he should move here; otherwise he can take that political party money and stick it where the sun don’t shine. Our island will not be controlled by the mainland.

People, please don’t take advice from someone who can’t get his candidate for president elected.

Domenico Nuckols

Galveston

Carlos Ponce

"People, please don’t take advice from someone who can’t get his candidate for president elected."

Pat McGinnis is the chair of the Galveston County Republican County.

Galveston County voted for Trump by almost a 2 to 1 margin with Trump gaining 93,911 votes to Biden's 58,842. Senator Cornyn beating MJ Hegar 94,317 votes to 55,094. And US Congressman Randy Weber beating Bell, 97,136 to 55,672.

Now if you want partisan politics kept out of local elections just say so. But holding a county chairperson responsible for the whole country just shows ignorance.

