Pat McGinnis, chairman of the Galveston County Republican Party, should consider that Donald Trump lost. If McGinnis wants to get into Galveston Island politics, he should move here; otherwise he can take that political party money and stick it where the sun don’t shine. Our island will not be controlled by the mainland.
People, please don’t take advice from someone who can’t get his candidate for president elected.
Domenico Nuckols
Galveston
(1) comment
"People, please don’t take advice from someone who can’t get his candidate for president elected."
Pat McGinnis is the chair of the Galveston County Republican County.
Galveston County voted for Trump by almost a 2 to 1 margin with Trump gaining 93,911 votes to Biden's 58,842. Senator Cornyn beating MJ Hegar 94,317 votes to 55,094. And US Congressman Randy Weber beating Bell, 97,136 to 55,672.
Now if you want partisan politics kept out of local elections just say so. But holding a county chairperson responsible for the whole country just shows ignorance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.