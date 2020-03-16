Residents of Galveston County should note that our congressman, Randy Weber, voted against the Coronavirus Relief Bill (HR-6201). The bill provides free coronavirus testing, emergency family and sick leave, additional funds to states for unemployment insurance, expanded food assistance programs and removal of employment requirement for Medicaid until 2021.
Even President Trump has indicated support for the bill in this national emergency.
Weber has consistently supported the far right Republican agenda, and this is yet another example. Voters should remember this in November.
Robert Tesh
Galveston
